Wednesday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (16-10) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (7-18) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-59 in favor of Baylor, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 22.

Their last time out, the Horned Frogs won on Saturday 75-62 against Kansas State.

TCU vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

TCU vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 59

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs' signature win of the season came against the Kansas State Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to our computer rankings. The Horned Frogs picked up the 75-62 home win on February 18.

The Horned Frogs have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (12).

TCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 156) on December 5

69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 176) on November 7

74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 197) on November 16

60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 285) on November 29

56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 290) on December 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

TCU Performance Insights