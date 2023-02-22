How to Watch Houston vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - February 22
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 Houston Cougars (25-2, 13-1 AAC) will aim to continue a seven-game win run when they host the Tulane Green Wave (17-7, 10-3 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Green Wave have taken five games in a row.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Houston vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- Houston is 21-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 277th.
- The 75.6 points per game the Cougars put up are just 0.3 more points than the Green Wave allow (75.3).
- Houston has a 15-0 record when scoring more than 75.3 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Houston posts 76.2 points per game at home, compared to 76.6 points per game when playing on the road.
- The Cougars surrender 53.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 60.9 in road games.
- Houston is draining 7.7 threes per game with a 34.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.3 fewer threes and 6.199999999999996% points worse than it is averaging in away games (9, 40.3%).
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|Tulsa
|W 80-42
|Fertitta Center
|2/16/2023
|@ SMU
|W 80-65
|Moody Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Memphis
|W 72-64
|Fertitta Center
|2/22/2023
|Tulane
|-
|Fertitta Center
|2/25/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Fertitta Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.