The No. 1 Houston Cougars (25-2, 13-1 AAC) will aim to continue a seven-game win run when they host the Tulane Green Wave (17-7, 10-3 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Green Wave have taken five games in a row.

Houston vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Houston is 21-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Cougars are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 277th.

The 75.6 points per game the Cougars put up are just 0.3 more points than the Green Wave allow (75.3).

Houston has a 15-0 record when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Houston posts 76.2 points per game at home, compared to 76.6 points per game when playing on the road.

The Cougars surrender 53.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 60.9 in road games.

Houston is draining 7.7 threes per game with a 34.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.3 fewer threes and 6.199999999999996% points worse than it is averaging in away games (9, 40.3%).

Houston Schedule