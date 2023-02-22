Wednesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (11-14) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (19-8) matching up at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Cougars came out on top in their most recent matchup 56-48 against Temple on Saturday.

Houston vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Houston vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 62, East Carolina 61

Houston Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' best victory of the season came against the South Florida Bulls, a top 50 team (No. 29), according to our computer rankings. The Cougars picked up the 71-69 road win on February 12.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Houston is 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

The Lady Pirates have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

60-44 at home over SMU (No. 79) on December 30

82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on January 29

59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 95) on January 5

56-48 on the road over Temple (No. 129) on February 18

65-60 at home over Temple (No. 129) on February 4

Houston Performance Insights