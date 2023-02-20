Monday's game between the North Texas Lady Eagles (10-16) and UTSA Roadrunners (7-18) squaring off at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on February 20.

The Roadrunners' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 67-64 loss to UAB.

UTSA vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UTSA vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 66, UTSA 64

UTSA Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners defeated the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (No. 25 in our computer rankings) in a 58-53 win on February 4 -- their best win of the season.

UTSA has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Eagles are 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the 53rd-most losses.

UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 at home over Rice (No. 88) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on January 28

76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 179) on November 20

64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on January 14

76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 203) on December 10

UTSA Performance Insights