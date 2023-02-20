Monday's game between the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (12-13) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-23) matching up at William J. Nicks Building has a projected final score of 75-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Prairie View A&M, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.

The Lady Panthers came out on top in their last game 78-68 against UAPB on Saturday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 75, Mississippi Valley State 56

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

On January 14 against the Jackson State Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings, the Lady Panthers registered their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory at home.

Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Southern (No. 244) on January 4

62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 273) on January 9

78-68 at home over UAPB (No. 273) on February 18

67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 290) on February 13

56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on January 16

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights