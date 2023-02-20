Monday's contest at UNT Coliseum has the North Texas Lady Eagles (10-16) taking on the UTSA Roadrunners (7-18) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-64 victory for North Texas, so expect a tight matchup.

The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 67-65 win against UTEP in their most recent game on Saturday.

North Texas vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

North Texas vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 66, UTSA 64

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on February 4, when they secured a 69-66 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in our computer rankings.

North Texas has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 105) on November 27

67-65 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on February 18

74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 114) on January 28

84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 133) on January 5

54-51 on the road over UTSA (No. 197) on January 26

North Texas Performance Insights