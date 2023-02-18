Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) welcome in the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-6.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|West Virginia (-6.5)
|145
|-265
|+225
|PointsBet
|West Virginia (-6.5)
|144.5
|-278
|+220
|Tipico
|West Virginia (-6.5)
|145.5
|-300
|+220
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
- The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- West Virginia has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- In the Mountaineers' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Raiders have experienced the 29th-biggest change this season, dropping from +4000 at the beginning to +20000.
- The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
