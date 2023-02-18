Saturday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (18-8) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-20) at Strahan Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-51 and heavily favors Texas State to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last game on Thursday, the Bobcats suffered a 58-54 loss to JMU.

Texas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas

Texas State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 71, South Alabama 51

Texas State Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats defeated the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, 52-46, on January 26, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 163) on January 28

69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 163) on February 9

82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on December 29

64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 188) on February 11

60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 193) on November 30

Texas State Performance Insights