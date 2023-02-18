The Oklahoma Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) will attempt to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Texas Longhorns (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Texas has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

In the Longhorns' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Oklahoma is 10-14-1 ATS this year.

Sooners games have hit the over 12 out of 25 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), Texas is 10th-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have made the Longhorns' national championship odds the same now (+2200) compared to the start of the season (+2200).

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.