Saturday's contest features the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-13) and the Tarleton State Texans (7-18) squaring off at Bernard Johnson Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-61 win for heavily favored Sam Houston according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Texans enter this game following a 78-60 loss to Abilene Christian on Thursday.

Tarleton State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Tarleton State vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 73, Tarleton State 61

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

On January 11, the Texans picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-60 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 244) in our computer rankings.

Tarleton State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).

The Bearkats have tied for the 79th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 265) on November 18

84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 297) on November 30

67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 314) on December 14

86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 323) on December 6

