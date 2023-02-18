How to Watch the SMU vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SMU Mustangs' (15-8) AAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the South Florida Bulls (23-5) at Yuengling Center. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
SMU vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Mustangs put up an average of 64.2 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 58.3 the Bulls allow.
- SMU is 14-5 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.
- SMU is 12-3 when it scores more than 58.3 points.
- The Bulls score 12.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Mustangs allow (58.1).
- When South Florida totals more than 58.1 points, it is 21-2.
- South Florida's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 64.2 points.
- The Bulls shoot 44% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Mustangs allow defensively.
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|South Florida
|L 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|2/7/2023
|Tulsa
|W 81-58
|Moody Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 52-50
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/18/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|2/22/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Moody Coliseum
