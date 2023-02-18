SMU vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (23-5) matching up with the SMU Mustangs (15-8) at 4:30 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-55 win as our model heavily favors South Florida.
The Mustangs are coming off of a 52-50 loss to Tulane in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
SMU vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
SMU vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 68, SMU 55
SMU Schedule Analysis
- On January 21 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings, the Mustangs registered their best win of the season, a 53-50 victory at home.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, SMU is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Bulls have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
SMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 88) on December 4
- 68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 14
- 81-58 at home over Tulsa (No. 113) on February 7
- 61-54 on the road over Tulsa (No. 113) on January 28
- 84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 120) on December 3
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (posting 64.2 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and giving up 58.1 per contest, 46th in college basketball) and have a +139 scoring differential.
- In conference action, SMU is averaging fewer points (59.3 per game) than it is overall (64.2) in 2022-23.
- The Mustangs average 66.8 points per game at home, and 59.1 on the road.
- SMU concedes 52 points per game at home, and 64.2 on the road.
- The Mustangs have performed worse offensively over their previous 10 games, scoring 60.8 points per contest, 3.4 fewer points their than season average of 64.2.
