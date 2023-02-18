Rice vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at E. A. Diddle Arena has the Rice Owls (17-7) squaring off against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-10) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 victory for Rice, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Owls fell in their last matchup 66-53 against UTSA on Thursday.
Rice vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Rice vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 70, Western Kentucky 69
Rice Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 10, the Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 53 in our computer rankings) by a score of 89-77.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Rice is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 10
- 62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 116) on December 31
- 73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 116) on January 14
- 66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 124) on November 27
- 60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 132) on February 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls' +116 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.3 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (257th in college basketball).
- Rice scores fewer points in conference action (68.3 per game) than overall (72.3).
- In 2022-23 the Owls are scoring 6.2 more points per game at home (75.1) than away (68.9).
- In 2022-23 Rice is conceding 1.3 more points per game at home (68) than on the road (66.7).
- The Owls have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, putting up 69.1 points per contest, 3.2 fewer points their than season average of 72.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.