Saturday's game at Sharp Gymnasium has the Lamar Cardinals (15-10) matching up with the Houston Christian Huskies (11-14) at 3:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 64-59 win for Lamar, who is slightly favored by our model.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Cardinals beat the Huskies 71-63 on Thursday.

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 64, Houston Christian 59

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best win this season came in a 57-47 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 7.

Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins

65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 161) on December 17

73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 195) on February 11

66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 246) on January 26

66-63 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 277) on November 16

71-63 at home over Houston Christian (No. 279) on February 16

Lamar Performance Insights