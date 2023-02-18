Saturday's game that pits the Houston Cougars (10-14) versus the Temple Owls (10-14) at Liacouras Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Houston. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Cougars' most recent game was a 45-44 loss to Memphis on Wednesday.

Houston vs. Temple Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Houston vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 66, Temple 63

Houston Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' best win of the season came against the South Florida Bulls, a top 50 team (No. 29), according to our computer rankings. The Cougars claimed the 71-69 road win on February 12.

Houston has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).

Based on the RPI, the Owls have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

60-44 at home over SMU (No. 79) on December 30

59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 98) on January 5

82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 98) on January 29

65-60 at home over Temple (No. 126) on February 4

80-42 at home over UCF (No. 191) on January 10

Houston Performance Insights