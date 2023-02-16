Thursday's game between the UAB Blazers (11-13) and UTEP Miners (16-7) squaring off at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Miners' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 79-52 win over UTSA.

UTEP vs. UAB Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UTEP vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 68, UTEP 62

UTEP Schedule Analysis

On February 2, the Miners claimed their best win of the season, a 65-62 victory over the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to our computer rankings.

UTEP has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

UTEP has 10 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins

70-64 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on February 8

68-60 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 16

68-59 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on November 13

62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 18

72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on January 7

UTEP Performance Insights