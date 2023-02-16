Thursday's contest between the UT Arlington Mavericks (11-14) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-12) at College Park Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-60 and heavily favors UT Arlington to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Mavericks head into this contest after a 75-49 victory over Seattle U on Saturday.

UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 75, Sam Houston 60

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks' signature victory of the season came against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings. The Mavericks secured the 67-64 road win on December 1.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Mavericks are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins

76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on November 29

60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 171) on February 6

60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 228) on December 3

71-65 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 19

102-53 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on November 7

UT Arlington Performance Insights