Texas State vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the James Madison Dukes (20-6) and Texas State Bobcats (18-7) matching up at Strahan Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Dukes, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
Last time out, the Bobcats won on Saturday 64-60 against Marshall.
Texas State vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas State vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 67, Texas State 63
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats notched their best win of the season on January 26, when they grabbed a 52-46 victory over the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 90) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas State is 12-2 (.857%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on February 11
- 69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 181) on February 9
- 62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 181) on January 28
- 82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on December 29
- 66-59 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game (scoring 67.2 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball while allowing 57.3 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball) and have a +247 scoring differential overall.
- Texas State is putting up 65.9 points per game this year in conference action, which is 1.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (67.2).
- The Bobcats put up 70.2 points per game in home games, compared to 62.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- Texas State is ceding 54.3 points per game this year at home, which is 7.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (61.8).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bobcats have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 66.0 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 67.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.