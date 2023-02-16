Thursday's contest that pits the Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-13) against the Tarleton State Texans (7-17) at Teague Center has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Texans enter this contest after an 89-84 loss to Cal Baptist on Saturday.

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, Tarleton State 61

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

The Texans' best victory this season came against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 174) in our computer rankings. The Texans secured the 82-72 win at home on November 18.

The Wildcats have tied for the 64th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (five).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Tarleton State is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins

84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on November 30

86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 6

70-60 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 11

67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on December 14

73-46 at home over University of North Texas at Dallas (No. 356) on November 12

Tarleton State Performance Insights