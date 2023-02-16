Thursday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (14-10) and Houston Christian Huskies (11-13) squaring off at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 61-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their last time out, the Cardinals won on Saturday 73-68 over Texas A&M-CC.

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, Houston Christian 57

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals took down the No. 128-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 65-50, on December 17, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins

57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 202) on January 7

73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on February 11

79-48 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on February 2

82-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on December 31

72-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Lamar Performance Insights