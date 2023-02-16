Thursday's game that pits the McNeese Cowgirls (9-15) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-13) at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 66-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of McNeese, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on February 16.

The Cardinals came out on top in their most recent game 65-49 against Houston Christian on Saturday.

Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Score Prediction

  • Prediction: McNeese 66, Incarnate Word 63

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Cardinals beat the SE Louisiana Lions 55-49 on January 14.

Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 65-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254) on February 11
  • 56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on December 15
  • 61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on January 12
  • 50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 330) on February 4
  • 70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 28

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals have been outscored by 2.7 points per game (posting 56.0 points per game, 331st in college basketball, while conceding 58.7 per contest, 54th in college basketball) and have a -64 scoring differential.
  • Incarnate Word scores fewer points in conference play (55.8 per game) than overall (56.0).
  • The Cardinals score 61.8 points per game at home, and 48.3 on the road.
  • Incarnate Word concedes 54.9 points per game at home, and 63.7 away.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are compiling 55.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 56.0.

