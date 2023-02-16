Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the McNeese Cowgirls (9-15) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-13) at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 66-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of McNeese, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on February 16.
The Cardinals came out on top in their most recent game 65-49 against Houston Christian on Saturday.
Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Score Prediction
- Prediction: McNeese 66, Incarnate Word 63
Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Cardinals beat the SE Louisiana Lions 55-49 on January 14.
Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254) on February 11
- 56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on December 15
- 61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on January 12
- 50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 330) on February 4
- 70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 28
Incarnate Word Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have been outscored by 2.7 points per game (posting 56.0 points per game, 331st in college basketball, while conceding 58.7 per contest, 54th in college basketball) and have a -64 scoring differential.
- Incarnate Word scores fewer points in conference play (55.8 per game) than overall (56.0).
- The Cardinals score 61.8 points per game at home, and 48.3 on the road.
- Incarnate Word concedes 54.9 points per game at home, and 63.7 away.
- Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are compiling 55.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 56.0.
