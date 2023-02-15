Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Oklahoma Sooners (20-4) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-9) at Lloyd Noble Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-67 in favor of Oklahoma, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Red Raiders fell in their last matchup 78-67 against Kansas on Saturday.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma 80, Texas Tech 67
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Red Raiders beat the No. 20-ranked Texas Longhorns, 68-64, on January 18, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Red Raiders are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.
- Texas Tech has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 16
- 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on February 5
- 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 14
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 54) on November 25
- 78-66 over Mercer (No. 104) on November 26
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game, with a +120 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.6 points per game (81st in college basketball) and give up 65.8 per outing (223rd in college basketball).
- Texas Tech has averaged 1.2 fewer points in Big 12 games (69.4) than overall (70.6).
- In 2022-23 the Red Raiders are scoring 0.7 more points per game at home (70.4) than away (69.7).
- In 2022-23 Texas Tech is allowing 6.7 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (70.4).
- The Red Raiders are scoring 71.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 1.0 more than their average for the season (70.6).
