How to Watch Tarleton State vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-9, 8-4 WAC) look to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (14-12, 7-6 WAC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- Tarleton State is 13-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Texans are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 113th.
- The Texans' 70.9 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 68 the 'Jacks give up.
- When Tarleton State allows fewer than 76.7 points, it is 13-8.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tarleton State scores 80.5 points per game. Away, it averages 61.3.
- At home, the Texans give up 61.9 points per game. Away, they give up 73.
- Tarleton State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (3.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.4%) than away (28.7%).
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/6/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|W 69-64
|College Park Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|L 72-62
|America First Event Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 75-71
|Burns Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|2/23/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Wisdom Gym
