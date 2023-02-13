The Texas Longhorns (20-6) will try to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Iowa State Cyclones (15-7) on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Longhorns score 13.2 more points per game (76.2) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (63).
  • Texas has a 20-4 record when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.
  • Texas is 19-4 when it scores more than 63 points.
  • The Cyclones put up 16.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Longhorns give up (58.5).
  • When Iowa State scores more than 58.5 points, it is 15-5.
  • Iowa State's record is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.
  • The Cyclones are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Longhorns concede to opponents (38.3%).
  • The Longhorns make 45.7% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 @ Kansas W 68-65 Allen Fieldhouse
2/8/2023 Texas Tech W 80-71 Moody Center
2/11/2023 TCU W 70-50 Moody Center
2/13/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/19/2023 West Virginia - Moody Center
2/25/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

