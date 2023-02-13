Big 12 rivals square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) welcome in the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) at United Supermarkets Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas has put together an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns rank 155th.

The Longhorns score an average of 80 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 68.3 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

Texas is 16-0 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas is scoring more points at home (86.3 per game) than on the road (68.9).

The Longhorns are conceding fewer points at home (67.9 per game) than on the road (70).

At home, Texas drains 8.1 triples per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (4.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (27.9%).

Texas Schedule