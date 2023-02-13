The Southern Jaguars (13-12, 9-3 SWAC) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (8-17, 4-8 SWAC) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 44.3% the Jaguars' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Texas Southern has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 281st.

The Tigers' 68.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 72.7 the Jaguars give up to opponents.

Texas Southern has a 6-6 record when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

Texas Southern averages 76.0 points per game at home, and 60.8 away.

At home the Tigers are allowing 72.6 points per game, 1.0 fewer points than they are on the road (73.6).

At home, Texas Southern makes 4.7 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (3.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.7%) than away (26.3%).

Texas Southern Schedule