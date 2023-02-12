The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7) will host the Texas A&M Aggies (6-15) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Aggies score an average of 54.5 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 56.9 the Bulldogs allow.

Texas A&M is 5-11 when giving up fewer than 72.3 points.

Texas A&M has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 56.9 points.

The Bulldogs score 72.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 61.6 the Aggies give up.

When Mississippi State puts up more than 61.6 points, it is 16-4.

Mississippi State is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 54.5 points.

The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Aggies concede to opponents (43.7%).

The Aggies shoot 27.6% from the field, 13.3% lower than the Bulldogs allow.

