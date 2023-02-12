Houston vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Sunday's game between the South Florida Bulls (22-4) and Houston Cougars (9-13) going head to head at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Florida, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Cougars won their most recent matchup 65-60 against Temple on Saturday.
Houston vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Houston vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 64, Houston 56
Houston Schedule Analysis
- On January 10, the Cougars claimed their best win of the season, an 80-42 victory over the UCF Knights, who are a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings.
- Houston has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (eight).
Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 29
- 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on January 5
- 65-60 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 4
- 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 116) on December 30
- 63-39 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 204) on January 25
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars put up 66.5 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per contest (114th in college basketball). They have a +105 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.
- Houston has averaged 1.7 fewer points in AAC play (64.8) than overall (66.5).
- The Cougars average 70.4 points per game at home, and 61.9 away.
- Houston concedes 58.5 points per game at home, and 63.7 on the road.
- In their past 10 games, the Cougars are compiling 64.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 66.5.
