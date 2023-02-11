Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (19-6) and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-17) at Moody Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-50 and heavily favors Texas to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Longhorns earned an 80-71 victory against Texas Tech.

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 81, TCU 50

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature win of the season came in a 68-55 victory on January 22 over the Baylor Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 7) in our computer rankings.

The Longhorns have seven wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Texas has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).

The Longhorns have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 11) on January 15

74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 20) on November 27

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 30) on January 25

68-65 on the road over Kansas (No. 36) on February 4

72-59 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on January 10

Texas Performance Insights