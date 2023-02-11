The TCU Horned Frogs (6-17) will try to snap an eight-game road losing streak at the Texas Longhorns (19-6) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

TCU vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Horned Frogs' 60 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • TCU has a 6-10 record when allowing fewer than 76.5 points.
  • When it scores more than 58.8 points, TCU is 5-8.
  • The Longhorns score 8.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Horned Frogs give up (67.6).
  • Texas has an 18-2 record when scoring more than 67.6 points.
  • Texas is 15-0 when it allows fewer than 60 points.
  • This year the Longhorns are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Horned Frogs concede.
  • The Horned Frogs' 32.1 shooting percentage is 6.5 lower than the Longhorns have conceded.

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/31/2023 @ Oklahoma L 101-78 Lloyd Noble Center
2/4/2023 Oklahoma State L 77-65 Schollmaier Arena
2/8/2023 @ Kansas L 73-55 Allen Fieldhouse
2/11/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
2/18/2023 Kansas State - Schollmaier Arena
2/22/2023 Baylor - Schollmaier Arena

