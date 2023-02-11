TCU vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Texas Longhorns (19-6) and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-17) matching up at Moody Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-50 victory for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Horned Frogs are coming off of a 73-55 loss to Kansas in their most recent game on Wednesday.
TCU vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
TCU vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 81, TCU 50
TCU Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Horned Frogs defeated the George Washington Colonials 70-58 on December 5.
- The Horned Frogs have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.
- TCU has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (four).
TCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on December 18
- 69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 292) on November 7
- 60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on November 29
- 74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on November 16
- 75-32 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on December 21
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs have a -174 scoring differential, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 60 points per game, 279th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.6 per outing to rank 270th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, TCU has scored 58.2 points per game in Big 12 action, and 60 overall.
- At home the Horned Frogs are scoring 62.4 points per game, 6.9 more than they are averaging away (55.5).
- At home, TCU concedes 63.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 75.3.
- In their previous 10 games, the Horned Frogs are posting 58.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 60.
