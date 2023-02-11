The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-9, 9-3 Southland) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (8-17, 4-8 Southland) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at American Bank Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • This season, Lamar has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 44th.
  • The Cardinals put up 5.8 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Islanders allow their opponents to score (73.3).
  • Lamar is 8-9 when giving up fewer than 81 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Lamar is scoring 68.8 points per game, 5.3 more than it is averaging on the road (63.5).
  • The Cardinals allow 69.4 points per game at home, and 77.2 away.
  • Lamar makes more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.6%).

Lamar Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ McNeese W 70-63 The Legacy Center
2/4/2023 Northwestern State L 72-68 Montagne Center
2/9/2023 @ Incarnate Word W 68-59 McDermott Center
2/11/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
2/16/2023 Houston Christian - Montagne Center
2/18/2023 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium

