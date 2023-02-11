Saturday's game that pits the Baylor Bears (16-7) against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (17-7) at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Baylor, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bears enter this matchup after a 98-92 loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 72, Oklahoma State 56

Baylor Schedule Analysis

Against the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bears registered their signature win of the season on February 4, a 76-70 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 30) on January 3

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on February 1

75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 36) on January 7

69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 18

75-70 over Villanova (No. 51) on November 26

Baylor Performance Insights