Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest at UTRGV Fieldhouse has the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-14) matching up with the Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-12) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 victory for UT Rio Grande Valley, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Wildcats dropped their most recent outing 77-75 against Cal Baptist on Thursday.
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 68, Abilene Christian 67
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
- Against the UT Arlington Mavericks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season on January 7, a 92-72 home victory.
Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 over Montana State (No. 125) on November 25
- 71-50 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 14
- 73-46 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on February 6
- 69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 21
- 78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.4 points per game (85th in college basketball) and give up 63.3 per contest (153rd in college basketball).
- Abilene Christian has averaged 1.1 fewer points in WAC play (69.3) than overall (70.4).
- At home the Wildcats are scoring 75.5 points per game, 7.0 more than they are averaging on the road (68.5).
- At home Abilene Christian is giving up 56.6 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than it is on the road (71.7).
- The Wildcats are averaging 69.3 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.1 fewer points than their average for the season (70.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.