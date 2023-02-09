Thursday's contest between the UT Arlington Mavericks (10-13) and Utah Valley Wolverines (5-17) matching up at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UT Arlington, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Mavericks enter this contest after a 60-58 victory against Southern Utah on Monday.

UT Arlington vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

UT Arlington vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 66, Utah Valley 64

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

On December 1, the Mavericks registered their best win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings.

The Mavericks have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins

76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on November 29

60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 171) on February 6

60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 228) on December 3

71-65 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 19

102-53 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on November 7

UT Arlington Performance Insights