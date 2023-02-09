Thursday's contest at Reed Green Coliseum has the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (15-8) squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (16-7) at 6:00 PM ET on February 9. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 victory for Southern Miss, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Bobcats earned a 74-56 victory over UL Monroe.

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 71, Texas State 62

Texas State Schedule Analysis

When the Bobcats took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, the No. 90 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 52-46 on January 26, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Texas State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 181) on January 28

82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on December 29

66-59 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 5

58-50 at home over Morgan State (No. 219) on December 11

89-55 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas State Performance Insights