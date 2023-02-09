The Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Texas State has a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 254th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves rank 138th.

The Bobcats record just 2.9 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Red Wolves give up (67.3).

Texas State has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

Texas State is posting 65.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 61.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Bobcats are allowing 2.1 more points per game (66.8) than in road games (64.7).

Texas State is averaging 4 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 27.2% at home and 29.6% in away games.

Texas State Schedule