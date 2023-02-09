Thursday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8) and the Houston Christian Huskies (10-12) matching up at American Bank Center (on February 9) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 61-56 victory for Texas A&M-CC.

The Islanders fell in their most recent game 59-51 against SE Louisiana on Saturday.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 61, Houston Christian 56

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

The Islanders notched their best win of the season on January 19, when they took down the Lamar Cardinals, who rank No. 228 in our computer rankings, 61-59.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas A&M-CC is 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins

56-47 on the road over Texas State (No. 234) on December 16

57-42 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 21

65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on December 3

78-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on January 28

59-51 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 4

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights