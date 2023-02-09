How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8, 8-3 WAC) will host the Tarleton State Texans (13-11, 6-5 WAC) after winning eight home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Tarleton State vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- This season, Tarleton State has a 12-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds are the rebounding team in the nation, the Texans rank 236th.
- The Texans score only 2.4 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Thunderbirds give up to opponents (73.5).
- Tarleton State is 13-11 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- Tarleton State is scoring more points at home (80.5 per game) than on the road (59.8).
- At home, the Texans concede 61.9 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.3.
- Beyond the arc, Tarleton State drains fewer trifectas away (2.9 per game) than at home (6.1), and makes a lower percentage on the road (24.4%) than at home (41.4%) too.
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Grand Canyon
|W 81-62
|Wisdom Gym
|2/4/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|L 68-65
|Wisdom Gym
|2/6/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|W 69-64
|College Park Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
