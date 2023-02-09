Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Rice Owls (15-6) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-10) squaring off at Tudor Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-56 win for heavily favored Rice according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Rice Owls suffered a 69-66 loss to North Texas.
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 72, Florida Atlantic 56
Rice Schedule Analysis
- The Owls' signature win of the season came in an 89-77 victory on November 10 over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings.
- Rice has four losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Owls are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on November 27
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 10
- 81-74 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on January 19
- 60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on February 2
- 77-64 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 132) on November 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Rice Performance Insights
- The Rice Owls are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game with a +99 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (53rd in college basketball) and allow 68.1 per outing (276th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Rice is putting up 68.3 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (72.8 points per game) is 4.5 PPG higher.
- The Rice Owls are posting 74.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 70.5 points per contest.
- Rice is surrendering 69.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 66.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Rice Owls have been putting up 67.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 72.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.