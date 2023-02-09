Thursday's game at McDermott Center has the Lamar Cardinals (12-10) taking on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-12) at 6:30 PM (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a 62-58 victory for Lamar, who is slightly favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Incarnate Word Cardinals won on Saturday 50-45 against New Orleans.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 62, Incarnate Word 58

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature victory this season came against the SE Louisiana Lions, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 202) in our computer rankings. The Cardinals secured the 55-49 win at home on January 14.

Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on December 15

61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on January 12

50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 330) on February 4

70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 28

Incarnate Word Performance Insights