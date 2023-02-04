Saturday's game at Ferrell Center has the Baylor Bears (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) matching up with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12) at 1:00 PM ET on February 4. Our computer prediction projects a 76-69 victory for the Bears, who are favored.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas Tech is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) against Baylor. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 142.5 over/under.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Texas Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Baylor

Baylor is 10-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Tech's 7-12-0 ATS record. The Bears are 11-9-0 and the Red Raiders are 10-9-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 153.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total. Baylor is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while Texas Tech has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders have compiled a 7-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas Tech averages 32.5 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

Texas Tech connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (185th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 34.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.7%.

Texas Tech has won the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.9 (259th in college basketball) while forcing 14.5 (46th in college basketball).

