Houston Odds to Win 2023 March Madness
Bookmakers have given the Houston Cougars (23-2) the top odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +600 on the moneyline.
At 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, the Cougars play the SMU Mustangs on the road. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.
Houston NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds
|Odds
|NCAA Rank
|Payout
|Current
|+600
|1st
|Bet $100 to win $600
|Pre-New Year
|+700
|1st
|Bet $100 to win $700
|Preseason
|+1000
|3rd
|Bet $100 to win $1000
Houston Team Stats
- Houston's +514 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.6 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 55.0 per contest (first in college basketball).
- The Cougars are 13-2 at home, 8-0 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.
- In AAC action, Houston is 11-1. That's compared to a 12-1 record outside of the conference.
- When favored by three points or fewer this season, Houston is undefeated at 1-0. As favorites of more than three points, it has sported a record of 22-2.
Houston Quadrant Records
- Q1 Record: 6-1 | Q2 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 2-1 | Q3 Record: 9-0
- Houston has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).
- Houston has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.
Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus
Best Houston Players
- Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars scoring 16.4 points per game.
- J'wan Roberts paces Houston with 6.9 rebounds a game, and Jamal Shead leads the team with 5.6 assists per matchup.
- The Cougars are led by Sasser from beyond the arc. He hits 2.6 shots from deep per game.
- Shead leads the team with 1.7 steals per game. Ja'Vier Francis collects 1.5 blocks a contest to pace Houston.
