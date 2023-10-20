Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of West Texas A&M University and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about West Texas A&M University, visit https://www.wtamu.edu/.

West Texas A&M University once again is one of the top schools in the West, according to newly released rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

WT ranked at No. 20 among Best Value Schools among schools in the West. The University rose to No. 56 in the magazine’s Regional Universities (West) list, up one from 2022-23, and WT also placed at No. 27 in the list of Top Public Universities in the West.

WT also ranked among Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs, Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programs and Top Performers on Social Mobility.

Discover WT – Be a Buff!

Visit: Schedule a WT campus visit or take a virtual tour. Discover WT experience scheduled Nov. 11.

Apply: WT has no application fee!

Plan: Scholarship application open Oct. 1, 2023-Feb. 1, 2024.

Sign up for a WT Friday Buffalo Round Up tour.