Why is children’s dental health important?

Developing strong dental habits begins the moment a child starts growing their first teeth, and it’s up to parents and guardians to make sure those habits extend into adulthood.

The folks at Allington Dental & Braces are here to tell you how you can help foster those habits.

Let’s start with primary teeth, which are better known as baby teeth and can appear at 6 months.

Dr. Jane Whang, Regional Director of Clinical for SAllington Dental & Braces says it’s important to start early.

“Bring them in early, as soon as you start seeing teeth which is around 6 months old. Bring them in so they can feel comfortable seeing a dentist but also get the oral hygiene instructions for the parents.”

You can stop the spread of tooth decay and cavities by having a healthy dental routine daily. Dr. Whang recommends a 3-2-1 tip that’s easy to remember.

“Eat 3 healthy meals a day, brush your teeth twice a day, and floss at least once a day. As soon as you see teeth, you want to make sure your children are not nursing their teeth in milk or juice which can be in a sippy cup or in the bottles. Make sure we are careful about putting water in them "

