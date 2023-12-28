3 Tips to Combat Dry Skin in Winter, including Essential Skin Food From ActivatedYou By Maggie Q

A Skin Nourishing Collagen Support Complex For a Clear, Hydrated, and Healthy-looking Complexion

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With winter here, the drop in temperature often brings along a common problem: dry, dehydrated skin. The cold air outside, combined with the warm, dry air indoors, can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leaving it feeling dry, itchy, and patchy. Actor and wellness advocate Maggie Q recognizes the challenges that winter poses to our skin and shares these tips to help combat this seasonal skin struggle.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is a skin-nourishing collagen support complex designed to deliver smooth, tight, and youthful-looking skin regardless of age or season, making it particularly beneficial during winter. This dietary supplement operates internally, promoting healthy collagen production—the essential foundation of your skin. (PRNewswire)

Hydrate from Within : As soon as you wake up, drink at least a full glass of water to start your day off hydrated. Hydration comes from the inside, and maintaining a good water intake helps your skin stay moisturized. Herbal teas and water-rich foods, like fruits and vegetables, can also contribute to your overall hydration.

Use a Humidifier: Combat the dry indoor air by incorporating a humidifier into your living or working space. Central heating systems tend to sap the moisture from the air, leading to drier skin. A humidifier helps maintain the humidity levels, preventing your skin from becoming excessively dry.

Take a Daily Skin Health Supplement: Skin health supplements such as ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food ® are designed to support healthy collagen production, the key to firmer and plumper-looking skin. This formulation is crafted with six plant-based skin-nourishing compounds that work synergistically to support the production of collagen – the fundamental building blocks of the skin. These compounds not only aid in collagen synthesis but also combat skin-damaging free radicals, helping to promote a clear, hydrated, and healthy-looking complexion.†* Skin health supplements such as® are designed to support healthy collagen production, the key to firmer and plumper-looking skin. This formulation is crafted with six plant-based skin-nourishing compounds that work synergistically to support the production of collagen – the fundamental building blocks of the skin. These compounds not only aid in collagen synthesis but also combat skin-damaging free radicals, helping to promote a clear, hydrated, and healthy-looking complexion.†*

What is ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?†*

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is a skin-nourishing collagen support complex designed to deliver smooth, tight, and youthful-looking skin regardless of age or season, making it particularly beneficial during winter. This dietary supplement operates internally, promoting healthy collagen production—the essential foundation of your skin. Crafted with six plant-based skin-nourishing compounds, each ingredient helps facilitate healthy cell turnover, combat elastin breakdown that causes the appearance of sagging skin, and fight skin-damaging free radicals. The result is a clear, hydrated, and healthy complexion, ideal for combating the harsh effects of winter weather.

Unlike conventional collagen supplements, ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food distinguishes itself as a natural collagen builder without any animal-based collagen. Completely derived from plant-based ingredients, it actively supports the natural growth of collagen within your body. This winter, fortify your skin from head to toe with an innovative approach to skincare that enhances your skin's resilience and radiance.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Key Ingredients†

Vitamin C: a natural antioxidant that promotes a more radiant and bright complexion, contributing to healthier-looking skin by fending off free radicals that can harm the skin.*

Amino Acid Complex: a combination of Lysine and L-Proline, essential building blocks of collagen. These components work in harmony to help tighten and enhance the look of skin's plumpness over time.*

Dermaval™: a natural collagen booster that harnesses the power of phytonutrient compounds like pomegranate extract, camu camu, coffeeberry, and quercetin to combat the breakdown of elastin in the body, supporting skin elasticity and firmness.*

Cosmythic™: an elixir infused with polyphenols that help support collagen production for more youthful-looking skin.*

Where to Purchase ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food can be purchased on the ActivatedYou website for $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III, Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ActivatedYou