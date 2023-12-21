Deltek Secures a Record Number of Badges in G2's Winter 2024 Reports, Highlighting Its Leadership in Government Contracting, Construction and Professional Services

Deltek solutions once again rank above competitors including Unanet and JAMIS

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has secured its position as a Software and ERP Leader in G2's Winter 2024 reports. The report rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from user communities, as well as other online sources and social networks. Deltek Costpoint and GovWin IQ led the way within government contracting categories – receiving a combined 19 Winter 2024 badges – based on the feedback of hundreds of verified users who continue to rate Deltek as best-in-class for the GovCon space.

G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, unveiled its Winter 2024 rankings with Deltek emerging as the frontrunner in Project-Based ERP, ERP Systems, Construction Project Management and Government Procurement. Deltek received "Leader" status across several categories for solutions including Deltek Costpoint, Deltek ComputerEase, Deltek GovWin IQ and Deltek Vantagepoint. Deltek earned a record 56 badges – the most it has received in any quarter – with its first-ever recognitions for Deltek Maconomy, Deltek WorkBook and Deltek Project Information Management (PIM).

Key Highlights from G2's Winter 2024 Reports

Deltek had a strong presence across both ERP and Project-Based ERP categories, showcasing its leadership and ability to provide innovative, purpose-built solutions for project-based businesses across multiple industries. Deltek Costpoint retained its position as Enterprise and Mid-Market Leader, with the highest user adoption, and was also named a high performer for small businesses.

Deltek is deeply rooted in government contracting and has been the trusted solution and 'gold standard' for contractors, helping them successfully grow their businesses, develop pipelines and increase profitability. Costpoint's reputation and performance are continually validated by customer reviews on G2, proving that Deltek is still the preferred choice for government contractors who value ease-of-use, customization and innovation.

Other key highlights from the Winter 2024 reports include:

Deltek ComputerEase , the , the construction accounting software , earned Leader status in several G2 Grid Reports, demonstrating high customer satisfaction and high market presence. In addition, it was recognized as the Easiest to Use and Easiest Admin.

Deltek Costpoint , the industry-leading , the industry-leading ERP for government contractors , was awarded overall Leader status, and recognized in multiple categories, from SMB to Enterprise, with a record 18 badges. Costpoint was also credited for its ease of implementation and user adoption, especially for SMB and mid-market customers, who have praised its functionality, scalability, and support.

Deltek GovWin IQ , the market intelligence platform , was the only government procurement software to be named a G2 Leader , demonstrating its unmatched value and quality for the GovCon community. Deltek GovWin IQ helps government contractors find, manage and win more opportunities in the public sector, with access to the most comprehensive and timely data, insights, and analysis.

Deltek Vantagepoint, the , the ERP solution built specifically for professional services firms, earned its Leader badge for the 13th consecutive quarter, showing continued momentum from quarter to quarter and outpacing the competition once again. Customer reviews rave that Vantagepoint makes anything possible, calling it 'versatile' and 'extremely user friendly.'

"It's an honor to see Deltek recognized once again by our customers, particularly among those in the highly-regulated government contracting industry, who rely on Deltek for peace-of-mind when it comes to added security and compliance, as well as our capabilities to offer easy-to-use, customizable solutions that can handle any type of project," said Brian Daniell, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. "Our customer feedback is of paramount importance, and we're proud that they continue to rank us as Leaders across multiple categories in G2 reports. We're committed to delivering excellence to our customers through unparalleled solutions and customer support, while continuing to lead the way with innovation in the industries we serve. We're looking forward to announcing even more ways to help customers leverage innovative technology in 2024."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

