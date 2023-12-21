American Hotel & Lodging Association Names Hireology its Leadership Partner for Talent Technology

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses, today announced a new partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) — the largest hotel association in the U.S. As part of this new partnership, AHLA has named Hireology its Leadership Partner for talent technology.

The partnership will offer AHLA members access to industry-specific tools and insights to help them recruit and retain quality talent at a time when hiring in the industry remains more competitive than ever. One key program the partnership will provide is a new series of leadership exchange events designed to bring the best minds in the hospitality space together to discuss current challenges, trends, and solutions.

As the top-rated applicant tracking system on G2 and in Hotel Tech Report, Hireology is uniquely positioned to lead these conversations. The company offers unmatched hiring technology solutions and expertise tailored to the unique recruiting needs of the hospitality industry.

"At Hireology, we are committed to helping multi-location businesses like hotels overcome today's hiring challenges by recruiting better talent faster and leveraging their teams to drive real business growth," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "AHLA's thought leadership and advocacy for the hospitality industry complements our strengths, and gives our two organizations a real opportunity to address hotel operators' single largest business challenge over the coming years."

With more than 32,000 member properties, AHLA strives to be an indispensable resource serving, supporting, and advocating on behalf of the American hospitality sector in order to build a vibrant and united hospitality industry that powers America's economy. Partnering with Hireology brings hiring technology and expertise into the association's impressive catalog of resources.

"Hireology is an innovative hiring technology leader and provider of value-added hotel-specific workforce knowledge," said Chip Rogers, President & CEO of AHLA. "Joining forces will allow us to take our services to the next level and further our mission to empower the American hospitality industry."

This partnership comes at the heels of several key Hireology initiatives designed to help hospitality businesses capture and retain talent. In 2023, Hireology announced a strengthened integration with Indeed, new AI-based hiring tools, improved employee referral program technology, and more. Learn more about the company's 2023 initiatives today.

About Hireology

Hireology is the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better-quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

More than 10,000 businesses in industries like hospitality, retail automotive, and healthcare rely on Hireology to hire the skilled workers they need to build better teams and create a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.hireology.com

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

