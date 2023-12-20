Wealthbox Earns #1 CRM Software Ratings Among Financial Advisors in G2 Reviews

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces its continued No. 1 ranking for Financial Services CRM Software in ten G2 2024 Winter Report segments. In addition to being placed as a "Leader" overall and beating out competitors such as Salesforce and Redtail CRM, Wealthbox has again won top placements by advisor reviewers on G2 for being "Easiest to Use" and having "Best Results," with "Easiest Admin." Wealthbox also won top accolades for being "Most Implementable" and the CRM that advisors were "Most Likely to Recommend."

Sanctuary Wealth Chooses Wealthbox for Enterprise CRM Relationship (PRNewswire)

These latest awards come on the heels of another year of product advancements, more integrations, and strong revenue growth for Wealthbox. In 2023, Wealthbox added new features, such as chart & graph reporting , caller ID for iOS , enhanced enterprise administrative controls , and most recently, new task features to help advisors streamline operations. Wealthbox also released many new tech partner integrations - now at 116 with the eagerly anticipated addition of LPL Financial's ClientWorks platform .

John Rourke, CEO and cofounder of Wealthbox, said, "These reviews, provided by actual financial advisors, offer a transparent and authentic measure of customer satisfaction in CRM software. Wealthbox is honored to be rated #1, reflecting our commitment to excellence and the trust our advisory firm customers place in us."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox ® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

CONTACT: Erin Bickford, erin.bickford@wealthbox.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wealthbox