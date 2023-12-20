REP Fitness Expands Global Presence with TheRack.Co in the Philippines

The TheRack.Co to Exclusively Carry the REP Line

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REP Fitness, a leading name in high-quality fitness equipment, proudly announces a strategic partnership with TheRack.co in the Philippines, a trusted gym equipment and lifting gear & apparel depot. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in REP Fitness' mission to make premium fitness equipment accessible to enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.

The newly formed alliance with our esteemed distributor in the Philippines represents a key step in REP Fitness' commitment to providing top-notch products to strength enthusiasts in the region. The partnership aims to enhance the accessibility of REP Fitness' diverse range of equipment, catering to the growing demand for superior quality fitness gear in the Philippines.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with our new distributor in the Philippines," said Ryan McGrotty, Co-founder and CEO at REP Fitness. "This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision of empowering individuals to achieve their fitness goals by offering them access to the best equipment available. The Philippines has a vibrant fitness community, and we are excited to be a part of it."

"TheRack.Co is uber-excited to represent REP in the Philippines," said Ken Tan, Co-founder of TheRack.co. "REP is built by a team that truly represents what it means to be a great company – innovative engineering with high-quality execution, while remaining sincerely humble and easy-to-work-with. We're not only excited to sell REP in the Philippines, but more so for our team to learn from the REP team on what it takes to be awesome."

The partnership will enable commercial gyms, home gyms, studios, and more in the Philippines access to REP Fitness' renowned product line, known for its innovation, performance, and durability. From power racks and benches to barbells and weight plates, REP Fitness offers a comprehensive range designed to meet the diverse needs of fitness enthusiasts at all levels.

Key benefits of this partnership include:

Enhanced Product Availability: With a local distributor in the Philippines , customers can now enjoy access to a wide range of REP Fitness products. TheRack.co will not only showcase full pieces in their current showroom, but also partner with strength training facilities across the country to feature REP products.

Expert Advice: The partnership ensures that customers receive expert guidance and support, helping them make informed decisions based on their unique fitness requirements.

Excellence in Customer Service: REP Fitness is committed to delivering excellent customer service through its local distributor, ensuring a seamless experience for all customers in the Philippines .

REP Fitness invites the Filipino fitness community to explore its product range through the newly appointed distributor and embark on a journey toward achieving their fitness goals with confidence.

ABOUT REP FITNESS

REP Fitness engineers and sells world-class, innovative strength equipment that is sold around the world. REP was founded in Colorado in 2012 by two brothers with a shared passion for fitness and has grown into a team of more than 200 with distribution, offices, and manufacturing all over the world. That shared passion for strength is what drives REP's innovative spirit today, where creating class-leading fitness equipment is paramount.

That is why at the heart of what we do is our mission... improving lives by sharing our passion for strength.

REP has been listed twice on the Inc. 5,000 fastest-growing companies — in 2018 (#450) and in 2021 (#962). REP products are frequently listed as top choices in many fitness publications, such as Men's Health.

ABOUT THERACK.CO

In 2014, S&C dork Ken Tan and overtly organized partners Chi Burgos and Gigil Estacio felt that the athletic strength disciplines – Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Bodybuilding, Strongman, CrossFit, Calisthenics, Sports Conditioning – were being treated as second-thought categories, with products placed at awkward corners in "sports shops". As strength training and its disciplines progressively became more vital in the time's growing athletically driven society, the team set out to take great effort into understanding the lifting community's culture hoping to cater to their needs. Today, TheRack.Co is one of the Philippines' leading Strength Stuff Depot offering Filipino strength training enthusiasts gym equipment and lifting gear & apparel from the most wicked brands and manufacturers from around the world. TheRack.Co constantly aims to provide genuine, top-quality, relevant strength training gear, delivered with convenience and sincerity in mind.

